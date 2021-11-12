Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

