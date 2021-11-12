Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.01. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

