Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Acquires $10,987.20 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Stephen S. Dominy purchased 763 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $10,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 1,722,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,249. The company has a market cap of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cortexyme by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

