CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 508.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of CoStar Group worth $129,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 136.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

