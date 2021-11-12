Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.