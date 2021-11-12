Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.05. Coupang shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 128,107 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 12,335.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 671,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 666,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,268,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 8.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

