Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Cream has a market capitalization of $23,125.18 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.37 or 1.00191669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00345462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00173879 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

