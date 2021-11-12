Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC opened at $672.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.55. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.