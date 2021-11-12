Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.61% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

