Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,254 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.