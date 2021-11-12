Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

