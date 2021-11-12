Credit Suisse Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Neutral

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Celsius stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

