Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. 96,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.