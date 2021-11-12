Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. 96,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

