Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG):

10/29/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.75 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

10/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50.

10/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,990. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

