Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 346.20 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.23.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

