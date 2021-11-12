Critical Analysis: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $53.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Kenon.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.53 $914.63 million N/A N/A Kenon $386.00 million 5.67 $507.11 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40% Kenon 128.01% 36.92% 20.02%

Summary

Kenon beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

