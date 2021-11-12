Critical Comparison: Cielo (CIOXY) and Its Competitors

Cielo (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cielo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cielo pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cielo is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.26% 1.03% Cielo Competitors -10.20% -50.81% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cielo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cielo Competitors 1186 5979 11206 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Cielo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cielo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion $95.11 million 6.32 Cielo Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 84.02

Cielo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cielo rivals beat Cielo on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

