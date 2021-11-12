CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,180.31 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $346,180.31 and $40.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,051,094 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

