CROAT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $346,180.31 and approximately $40.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,051,094 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

