Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.