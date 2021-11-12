Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $493,746.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,086,443.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.