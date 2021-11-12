CryptoFlow (CFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,278.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $205,163.49 and approximately $2,278.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.