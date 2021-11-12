CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $189,737.15 and approximately $295.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.