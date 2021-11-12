CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,854.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,854.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.54 or 0.00510102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

