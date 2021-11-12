CryptoZoon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $2.26 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon's total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 786,278,272 coins.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

