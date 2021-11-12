CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.56. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

