Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,426 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 315.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

