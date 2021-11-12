Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,497 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brady worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

