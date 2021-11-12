Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 168.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 55.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

