Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,170 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 605.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

