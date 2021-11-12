Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 346.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 27.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

FOXF opened at $182.33 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

