Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,382 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,676 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

