Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

