Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

