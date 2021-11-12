Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 115,788 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $14,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 47.1% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 445,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

