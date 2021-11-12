Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 16,433 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,497 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.