Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,585 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

