Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 83,255 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,024 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

