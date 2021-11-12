Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

