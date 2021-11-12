Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 29,833 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,318,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of GLBE opened at $51.99 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

