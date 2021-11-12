Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

