Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

