Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veritiv worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter worth $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $154.65 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.