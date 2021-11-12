Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.