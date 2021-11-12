Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

