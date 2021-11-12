Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,949 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,322. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.