Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $50.00 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.