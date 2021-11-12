Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 295.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

