Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.01 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

