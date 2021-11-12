Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,969 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.